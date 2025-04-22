Academy announces 2025 Oscar rule changes, mandates viewing of all nominated films before voting

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled a sweeping set of rule changes for the 98th Academy Awards, to be held on 15 March 2026. These include new voting eligibility requirements, the codification of a new award category, and updated campaign regulations.

Academy's new rule mandates voters to watch all nominated films

From 2025, Academy members will be required to confirm that they have watched all nominated films in a given category in order to vote in that category’s final round. All designated nominees will now be included on the final ballot.

Among the most notable additions is the inaugural Academy Award for Achievement in Casting, which will involve a two-stage voting process. A shortlist of 10 films will be determined through preliminary voting, followed by a “bake-off” presentation and Q&A for Casting Directors Branch members ahead of final nominations.

AI use won’t impact eligibility