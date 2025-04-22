Academy announces 2025 Oscar rule changes, mandates viewing of all nominated films before voting

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled a sweeping set of rule changes for the 98th Academy Awards, to be held on 15 March 2026. These include new voting eligibility requirements, the codification of a new award category, and updated campaign regulations.
Academy's new rule mandates voters to watch all nominated films
From 2025, Academy members will be required to confirm that they have watched all nominated films in a given category in order to vote in that category’s final round. All designated nominees will now be included on the final ballot.
Among the most notable additions is the inaugural Academy Award for Achievement in Casting, which will involve a two-stage voting process. A shortlist of 10 films will be determined through preliminary voting, followed by a “bake-off” presentation and Q&A for Casting Directors Branch members ahead of final nominations.
The Academy has also issued guidance on the use of generative artificial intelligence and other digital tools in film production. According to the updated rules:
“These tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination. The Academy and each branch will judge the achievement based on the extent to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship.”
The eligibility criteria for the International Feature Film category has also been updated. Creative control of submissions must be primarily in the hands of citizens, residents, or those with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country.
The Academy has introduced several key changes to submission deadlines across categories:
Original Song entries must now be submitted by 15 October 2025, 5 p.m. PT
Original Score entries are due by 3 November 2025
The Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, and Documentary Short Film categories will have a final deadline of 9 October 2025
Additionally, eligibility for Best Picture now includes specific PGA certification deadlines:
Films released between 1 Jan – 30 June 2025 must submit by 10 September 2025
Films released between 1 July – 31 December 2025 must submit by 13 November 2025
Key dates in the lead-up to the 98th Oscars are as follows:
Nominations voting: 12–16 January 2026
Oscar nominations announcement: 22 January 2026
Oscar Nominees Luncheon: 10 February 2026
Finals voting: 26 February–5 March 2026
Oscars ceremony: 15 March 2026
Other updates include the determination of a preliminary shortlist of 10–20 films prior to nominations in Cinematography. In Animated Short Film, all Academy members who opt in and view all 15 shortlisted films may vote.
(Written by Swagatalakshmi Roychowdhury)