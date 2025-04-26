A weekend of eggs, elegance and eyeliner

Easter eggs, bunnies and lots of food was how my weekend went, as I worked hard to keep my four-year-old entertained. After a not-so-successful egg hunt at Hamleys, we filled ourselves with chocolate-coated eggs, picking our favourites from dessert bars across the city.
Multiple celebrations were underway, with Phoenix Marketcity inviting guests to experience their Holiday Land. Renuka called the girls and their little ones over for an afternoon of fun at the mall and to enjoy the massive Hello Kitty installation. As you can imagine, it was Instagram gold, with loads of pictures being taken.
Meanwhile, across town, Reena and Vishal celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary with a Petals and Promises themed brunch. Friends of the couple gathered for a fun afternoon, with a brave few even putting up a choreographed performance. The ladies dressed to impress, following the theme to a tee.
We saw some of the same faces at the Tira’s second anniversary celebrations at Palladium, where the beauty lovers turned up in full force. The excitement was palpable, with everyone eager to explore new brands, test cult-favourite products, and dive into skincare and make-up must-haves. The gals made a beeline for the K-beauty counter, while the viral TIRTIR foundation also found favour with the crowd. Guests also spent time stocking up on their favourites. And to make things even better, makeover magic was happening as well. Between the Dyson team for hair, having your eyebrows mapped, and make-up sessions, it was full-on princess treatment. Someone said, “This is more than just a shopping spree — it’s a community moment,” and I would agree. “Everyone is swapping skincare secrets, sharing what products work for them, and connecting over beauty rituals.”
And just in case you thought the week would go by without a mention of cricket, we saw the launch of the Super 6 app, designed to set a new milestone in the world of cricket fantasy games. Doing the honours and officially launching the app were former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath and actress Priya Prakash Varrier.