Kseniya Alexandrova, a Miss Universe 2017 contestant, passes away after an elk smashes through windshield

Kseniya Alexandrova, the first runner-up of Miss Russia 2017, had represented her country at the Miss Universe contest that same year. The 30 year old pageant contestant has tragically passed away on August 12, after being in the ICU since July following a car accident in Russia's Tver Oblast.

According to reports, Alexandrova was seated in the passenger seat of the car which was being driven by her husband, Ilya when an elk crashed through the car’s windshield. Due to the sudden impact, Alexandrova suffered severe head injuries. She was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Sklifosovsky Institute for Emergency Medicine, where she eventually succumbed to her injuries a month later.

Kseniya Alexandrova passes away following freak accident

Miss Universe 2017 contestant, Kseniya Alexandrova was seriously injured following an accident in July. She passed away after days in the ICU. Her husband, Ilya, had not sustained any major injuries. In a translated statement to a news outlet, he said, “From the moment it (the elk) jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn’t have time to do anything. She was unconscious, her head was fractured, everything was covered in blood. The frontal bones of the skull were broken – it was an open cranial-brain injury.”