Queenager: How sisterhood, self-care and slow luxuries can make senior life feel 'seen'

Queenagers know ageing is fun

"Mid-life women are your new market!" says model Lisa ray in a recent Instagram video. "As a 53-year-old woman with money to spend on fashion, can I respectfully ask all labels to stop exclusively hiring 20-year-old models?"

"Because here's the truth. Young women don't have disposable income, I do. If you want me to buy show me the clothes on a woman like me. I'm not buying something online when the model looks like she's still borrowing her mom's credit card," Lisa quips.

Fashion may be late to the queenager movement, but pop culture has slowly been catching up. Movies and TV shows are weaving in storylines about women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. While Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, Christie Brinkley, Reese Witherspoon and many others inspire women and girls that ageing can be fun, there are a lot of stories on our screens which make senior womanhood feel seen.

The eighties sitcom The Golden Girls reframed senior life as being about socialising and sex. Sex and the City did that for the 40s, and now we all have a taste for it! Queenaging is not a trend because it uncovers what was right in front of our eyes the whole time! That women are more likely to find their happiness as they age.

Queenaging challenges beauty norms, not by shaming anti-ageing trends or preventative cosmetic surgeries, but by being more selective. The key distinction is choice, not obligation.