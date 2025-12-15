Queenager: How sisterhood, self-care and slow luxuries can make senior life feel 'seen'

The world might be obsessed with youth, but if you're a woman past 40, you should be obsessed with yourself! That's the 'queenaging' mantra for many as more and more women reclaim their narrative and refuse to age quitely into the oblivion.
The word 'queenager' was coined by the British journalist and author Eleanor Mills, the founder of the digital platform and community Noon. Mills created the term to describe women in their midlife (roughly aged 45-65) who are not 'past' their prime but have just as much purpose, joy and confidence as they did when they were decades younger.
The word combines "queen" and "teenager", and depicts a new phase of transition, similar to the teen years, but with the more worldliness, new experiences, a firmer identity and hopefully more money!
"I loved that idea that our 50s is a new kind of adolescence, a hormonal shift into a new identity, a new chapter," shares Mills. The author also says that the best thing about being a queenager is that there is no upper age limit!
"In general we think of our Queenager lives beginning from our mid-40s and continuing on from there. It’s all about the next act of life, when our priorities reorganise and we want to start living a different way."
Just think of it like stepping into a more unapologetic chapter in your life where you don't feel sorry for spending on your home, or for spending more time on yourself or being picky about your tea.
Queenagers know ageing is fun
"Mid-life women are your new market!" says model Lisa ray in a recent Instagram video. "As a 53-year-old woman with money to spend on fashion, can I respectfully ask all labels to stop exclusively hiring 20-year-old models?"
"Because here's the truth. Young women don't have disposable income, I do. If you want me to buy show me the clothes on a woman like me. I'm not buying something online when the model looks like she's still borrowing her mom's credit card," Lisa quips.
Fashion may be late to the queenager movement, but pop culture has slowly been catching up. Movies and TV shows are weaving in storylines about women in their 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s. While Jennifer Lopez, Kris Jenner, Heidi Klum, Christie Brinkley, Reese Witherspoon and many others inspire women and girls that ageing can be fun, there are a lot of stories on our screens which make senior womanhood feel seen.
The eighties sitcom The Golden Girls reframed senior life as being about socialising and sex. Sex and the City did that for the 40s, and now we all have a taste for it! Queenaging is not a trend because it uncovers what was right in front of our eyes the whole time! That women are more likely to find their happiness as they age.
Queenaging challenges beauty norms, not by shaming anti-ageing trends or preventative cosmetic surgeries, but by being more selective. The key distinction is choice, not obligation.
Travel is one of the clearest expressions of this shift. Women in their 50s and 60s are investing in longer, more immersive journeys rather than rushed vacations. Think boutique hotels over mega-resorts, cultural experiences over sightseeing checklists, and slow travel that allows them to truly connect with a place. Wellness retreats, heritage stays, culinary trails, and art-focused travel are growing in demand as they offer enrichment rather than spectacle.
A Canadian study found that single women aged 50+ had a median net worth of about $266,100, compared with $195,000 for men in the same age group, which indicates strong wealth accumulation among older women. As a result, women in this age group often have higher disposable income and investable surplus than they did earlier in life.
Globally, women over 50 are expected to control more than 60 per cent of personal wealth transfers over the next two decades, driven largely by inheritance, longevity, and accumulated savings.
What distinguishes older women as investors is not just how much they invest, but how they invest. Studies consistently show that women tend to be more disciplined, long-term investors. They trade less frequently, diversify more, and prioritise stability over speculation.
Putting your money where your mouth is
In their 50s and 60s, women increasingly move beyond basic savings instruments into equities, mutual funds, bonds, real estate, and alternative assets. While risk awareness remains high, fear is replaced by strategy. Purpose also plays a larger role.
Research has consistently shown that older women are more inclined toward values-based investing, including ESG funds, sustainable businesses, women-led enterprises, and impact investing. Wealth is seen not just as personal security, but as a tool for influence, responsibility, and long-term impact.
Data from Indian markets shows that women aged 45–58 and 59+ account for meaningful shares of mutual fund investors, roughly 21% and 16% respectively of women investor folios which is a reflection of older women increasingly using systematic investment plans and long-term funds.
Older women are no longer passive savers, many are active equity and diversified investors. it's hardly a suprise that the biggest increases in stock market involvement have been among Gen X and Boomer women (ages 43 and above).
Older women are no longer a niche segment. They are emerging as smart, strategic investors, reshaping financial markets because they don't just have buying power, but in many rooms, they make the decisions. For the queenager, luxury is no longer loud, rushed, or performative. It is deliberate, patient and strategic. So, no matter your age now, if you're looking at a queenage future, you already know it's golden!