When Science meets imagination: How designer babies might just be the newest reproductive trend in 2026

Have you ever thought of having a baby that’s gonna be the exact version from your thoughts? The ocean blue eyes, the cute dimples or a head full of hair? It has become a reality now with designer babies and it might just be the trend in the upcoming years.

Custom-made genetics: Could your baby be really designed?

A designer baby is essentially an infant whose genetics are carefully selected or modified by scientists to match desired traits. Until the 20th century, a baby’s genetics were determined entirely by the DNA in the sperm and egg, meaning a child’s traits came solely from the parents. There was no way to change that.

Then, technology stepped in. With IVF, babies began to be created in labs, where eggs are fertilized by sperm and the resulting embryos are placed in the mother’s womb. And with these advancements, scientists started asking: why not go further? Why not create something truly unique?

Researchers first started editing a baby’s genes to remove disease-causing errors, creating healthier embryos. But soon, they realized the technology could go beyond, influencing traits like eye colour, hair type, and even aspects of personality. And that’s how the concept of the designer baby came to life: a mix of science, possibility, and a big question about how far can science really go?