Fashion, food, and festivities: A stylish week in Chennai

Fashion took centre stage this week, beginning with the unveiling of Manyavar and Mohey’s largest store in Chennai. Located at a prime spot, the impressive 25,000 sq ft space quickly became the talk of the town, flooding social media feeds with glimpses of the grand launch. Vedant Modi was joined by Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti, Mithun Sacheti, and Puja Puneet Gupta for the inauguration.

The multi-day celebrations featured an awards event and a fashion show honouring achievers from various fields. Gaurav Jain, Vineet Jain, and their family welcomed excited guests who explored the store’s multiple floors and its latest collections for both men and women. With a focus beyond just the bride and groom, the designs blended classic and contemporary elements—pieces meant to be worn and restyled long after the big day. Presenting the awards was Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, a loyal Manyavar patron who wears the brand almost daily.

The next stop was Express Avenue for the launch of Café Noci, a picturesque new spot destined to be an Instagram favourite. A fusion of a zen garden with old English charm, the café is an ideal retreat for a coffee break between shopping. To mark the occasion, designer Chaitanya Rao curated a fashion show inspired by the café’s serene setting, featuring flowing silhouettes and a touch of cocktail glamour with sequins and elegant trains. Guests indulged in the café’s menu, with Chef Bruce encouraging everyone to sample their range of coffees.