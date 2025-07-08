Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji’s romantic arc features art, activism and a dating app!

Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji met through the dating app Hinge and had embarked on a relationship by April 2022. Their connection deepened over time, flourishing around political activism and/or storytelling as Duwaji’s art speaks to themes of justice, equity, and community.

in October 2024 when Mamdani proposed during a celebration in Dubai, where much of Rama’s family lives. Then, in early 2025, they were married in a simple but heartfelt civil ceremony at New York’s City Clerk’s office. Dressed in a white gown and knee-high boots, Rama accompanied Zohran on a subway ride from Astoria to Manhattan, just the two of them, their photographer friend, and no fanfare.

Later that year, they held a more private celebration in December 2024, again in Dubai with friends and family, aligning their union with humble values despite its picturesque setting

Although Rama has mostly remained behind the scenes during Mamdani’s political rise, her voice resonated on Election Day when she posted a succinct yet poignant message on Instagram: “couldn’t possibly be prouder.” The message reflected her steadfast support during his campaign. At the primary night celebration on June 24 where Zohran surprised many by winning the Democratic nomination he publicly thanked and honored her presence, even kissing her hand on stage.