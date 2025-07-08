Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji’s romantic arc features art, activism and a dating app!

Zohran Mamdani has won desi hearts all over the world. The Democratic nominee for Mayor of New York City is only 33 and has been a constant in news cycles for the last few weeks. However, his love story with his wife, illustrator-animator Rama Duwaji also merits some attention; it's probably one of the most realistic romantic storylines you'll come across.
Zohran and Rama met on the dating app Hinge. "There is still hope in those dating apps”, Mamdani quipped during his appearance on The Bulwark podcast. Rama and Zohran were in a full-fledged relationship by April 2022 and married earlier this year in City Hall and in true New York fashion, reached their wedding venue via subway! So, who is Rama Duwaji, NYC's potential first lady?
Rama Duwaji is a 27‑year‑old Syrian‑American illustrator, animator, and ceramic artist, she's based in Brooklyn. Rama was born in Houston to a family of Syrian heritage, she spent several years in the Gulf before eventually returning to the U.S. Her works have been featured in several media platforms and she has worked for BBC, Apple, Spotify, Tate Modern and others.
Her art is rooted in social justice and explores themes like diaspora, sisterhood, displacement, and the lived experiences of women. Notably, she’s created striking animations and illustrations depicting crises such as Gaza’s humanitarian situation, like a powerful reel contrasting “Not a hunger crisis” with “It is deliberate starvation” to spotlight deliberate suffering.
Duwaji is also hands‑on ceramicist, she crafts intricate, illustrated pottery in striking blue-and-white designs, demonstrating her multi-medium approach to storytelling
Zohran Mamdani and Rama Duwaji met through the dating app Hinge and had embarked on a relationship by April 2022. Their connection deepened over time, flourishing around political activism and/or storytelling as Duwaji’s art speaks to themes of justice, equity, and community.
in October 2024 when Mamdani proposed during a celebration in Dubai, where much of Rama’s family lives. Then, in early 2025, they were married in a simple but heartfelt civil ceremony at New York’s City Clerk’s office. Dressed in a white gown and knee-high boots, Rama accompanied Zohran on a subway ride from Astoria to Manhattan, just the two of them, their photographer friend, and no fanfare.
Later that year, they held a more private celebration in December 2024, again in Dubai with friends and family, aligning their union with humble values despite its picturesque setting
Although Rama has mostly remained behind the scenes during Mamdani’s political rise, her voice resonated on Election Day when she posted a succinct yet poignant message on Instagram: “couldn’t possibly be prouder.” The message reflected her steadfast support during his campaign. At the primary night celebration on June 24 where Zohran surprised many by winning the Democratic nomination he publicly thanked and honored her presence, even kissing her hand on stage.
When trolls questioned why she hadn’t been featured more during the campaign, Zohran shared, “Rama isn’t just my wife, she’s an incredible artist who deserves to be known on her own terms. You can critique my views, but not my family”
Rama Duwaji’s Election Day post on Instagram was only four words long, but said all it needed to say: “couldn’t possibly be prouder.”
It was accompanied by a photo-booth strip of happy poses with her husband, Zohran Mamdani, and a voting selfie that would presage a momentous night. In an April interview on art and activism, Duwaji was asked if artists had a responsibility to speak out about global issues.
“I’ll always quote Nina Simone: ‘An artist’s duty as far as I’m concerned is to reflect the times,’” she said.
“I believe everyone has a responsibility to speak out against injustice,” she added, “and art has such an ability to spread it. I don’t think everybody has to make political work, but art is inherently political in how it’s made, funded, and shared. Even creating art as a refuge from the horrors we see is political to me. It’s a reaction to the world around us.”
On Election Day, Duwaji’s mother-in-law, filmmaker Mira Nair, posted a message to her daughter-in-law about art and its importance.
“Darling DIL — Art will flourish in our city in the new day,” Nair wrote, adding a heart emoji.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels