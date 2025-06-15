Did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire someone who worked on The Crown?

As per reports, Emily handled the show’s publicity "with an iron fist" and she exited her position in April 2024, soon after the series’ final season aired. A source revealed to the press, "In the circumstances, it's almost beyond belief that Harry and Meghan would hire someone straight from The Crown.

Harry has previously commented on the show, and has said that he is quote unbothered by its portrayal of royal life. In a 2021 interview with James Corden, he said, "They don't pretend to be news. It's fiction. But it's loosely based on the truth... I'm way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife, or myself."

Recent reports claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have let go of some of their staff members, including their public relations team.

Communications heads Charlie Gipson and Kyle Boulia were reportedly dismissed, and reports suggest that the couple held them responsible for not being able to improve the persistent negative press surrounding them.

They have reportedly brought in a new PR agency to handle their public image. Following the shake-up, a source told the press on Friday, “Meghan and Harry always blame everyone else and never themselves. No one ever seems to be good enough for them and yet they fail to understand why things don’t change.”

Some other reports have claimed that as many as six team members had either resigned or been let go in the past few days.