Tourist couple damages crystal 'Van Gogh' chair in Verona museum by sitting on it

A museum in Italy has urged visitors to show more respect for art after a couple damaged a crystal-covered chair while taking photos.

Surveillance footage from Verona’s Palazzo Maffei shows a man and woman posing for pictures, mimicking sitting on the “Van Gogh” chair, before the man appears to slip and fall, crushing the artwork. The couple reportedly left before museum staff became aware of the incident, and authorities have now been alerted but identities remain unknown.

"Sometimes we lose our brains to take a picture, and we don't think about the consequences," says museum director Vanessa Carlon.

"Of course it was an accident, but these two people left without speaking to us - that isn't an accident," she adds. "This is a nightmare for any museum".