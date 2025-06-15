Tourist couple damages crystal 'Van Gogh' chair in Verona museum by sitting on it

A museum in Italy has urged visitors to show more respect for art after a couple damaged a crystal-covered chair while taking photos.
Surveillance footage from Verona’s Palazzo Maffei shows a man and woman posing for pictures, mimicking sitting on the “Van Gogh” chair, before the man appears to slip and fall, crushing the artwork. The couple reportedly left before museum staff became aware of the incident, and authorities have now been alerted but identities remain unknown.
"Sometimes we lose our brains to take a picture, and we don't think about the consequences," says museum director Vanessa Carlon.
"Of course it was an accident, but these two people left without speaking to us - that isn't an accident," she adds. "This is a nightmare for any museum".
The damaged artwork, created by Italian artist Nicola Bolla, is adorned with Swarovski crystals and inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s painting of a simple chair. The museum declined to estimate its value, calling it essentially priceless.
Art historian Carlotta Menegazzo noted that although the chair may appear solid, it's actually fragile, constructed with a hollow frame and foil. A warning not to touch it was also displayed nearby. Two legs and the seat were broken, but the chair has since been successfully restored and returned to display.
Palazzo Maffei, which opened in 2020, houses over 650 artworks, including pieces by Picasso and ancient Egyptian antiquities. Carlon emphasized that most guests are respectful and expressed hope that this incident serves as a reminder to treat art with care.
"Art must be respected and loved because it is very fragile," she adds.