Why do royal family members always carry black clothes while travelling?

As for whether the outfit must be completely black, the expectation is yes. While other dark shades might technically be acceptable, black remains the standard. “Black is considered ‘the funeral color,’” says Fitzwilliams, who adds that it’s also why royals avoid wearing black to celebrations like weddings: “It wouldn’t be appropriate, due to its connotation.”

That said, not every royal has always strictly followed the rule. “Princess Diana had her own dress code and ignored the ‘no black’ rule more than once,” Fitzwilliams says. This includes her famously bold "revenge dress" and a striking black gown she wore during her first trip to the U.S. in 1985, when she danced with John Travolta at the White House.

The Queen Mother also deviated from the norm—but for a different reason. During a 1939 state visit to Paris, shortly after her own mother had passed away, she appeared in white, not black. “It wasn’t acceptable to wear black at a state visit, but she found out that there was a tradition in some European countries to wear white for funerals,” Fitzwilliams says. “She took full advantage of that.”

The protocol of carrying mourning attire applies to all working royals, though it is especially vital for the most senior members of the family—those who are constantly in the public eye. That means King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate never travel without black garments. “No matter where they go,” Fitzwilliams says, “they always have to be prepared.”