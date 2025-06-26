These are the celebs who are attending Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding is almost here and festivities have begun at Lagoon City. Oprah Winfrey arrived in Venice on Thursday, leading a star-studded guest list of celebrities descending on the lagoon city for the weekend wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez.

Winfrey’s private jet landed at Venice’s Marco Polo airport. Former American footballer Tom Brady arrived soon thereafter.

Who are the celebrities attending Jeff Bezos's wedding?

The bride and groom pulled into the Aman Hotel dock on the Grand Canal on Wednesday, traveling via water taxi with security boats in tow. A few hours later they slipped out of the hotel, with Sánchez wearing a sleek black and white striped, one-shoulder gown.

The details of the nuptials have been a tightly kept secret, though the locations now appear to have firmed up as has the guest list. Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner and their three children arrived Wednesday.

Other celebrities on the guest list, according to two people close to the wedding who spoke on condition of anonymity, because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly, include Kim Kardashian, Mick Jagger, Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Diane von Furstenberg and her husband Barry Diller. Katy Perry had originally been expected but the latest update had her as not attending.