Winners radiate glow of feminine energy at Devi Awards Kochi 2025

Each awardee, Arlekar underscored, shone bright as a beacon of inspiration, reminding the world that when a woman rises, she lifts an entire generation with her.

Commending the Devi Awards concept, he said, “This is exactly what we [as a society] need. We need to protect and project divinity. I think all these manifestations of divinity sitting here are the icons of our society, they are guiding lights.”

Indeed. And the glow radiated across the packed hall. It was a buoyant evening of elegance and celebration set against a backdrop of camaraderie and appreciation among Kochi’s who’s who.

Delegates included Kerala government’s special representative in Delhi, K V Thomas, Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar, KMRL managing director Loknath Behra, former High Court judge Narayana Kurup, Coast Commander (Kerala & Mahe) N Ravi, former Indian Navy aviator and Shaurya Chakra recipient Captain P Rajkumar, Navy Commander Vijay Charles D'Cruz, DP World Cochin CEO Praveen Thomas, Lisie Hospital director Fr Paul Karedan, singer Minmini, actor and musician Sekhar Menon, and singer George Peter.

"The basis of a society's progress is how women are positioned,” said Mayor Anilkumar. “Several patriarchal notions still exist in society. Events like this can help shatter them. Moreover, they can inspire many.”

Captain Rajkumar (retd) said it was a “privilege” to attend the event. “I had the opportunity to witness some amazing personalities whom I otherwise would have never met,” he said.

“It is great to know that we have such individuals in our society. They are living legends and serve as role models for the coming generation.”

His wife Priyadarshini, an educator, chipped in: “I always tell people that when you seek inspiration, look within your own circle, and it will always be a woman. The most inspirational aspect of the event is perhaps the title 'Devi.' This name elevates the ceremony altogether, as recognising divinity within us is important.”

Fashion designer Elzaba Ipe, who was among the guests, said she was intrigued by the selection of Devis. “It's a unique mix, and each of their visions and goals is an eye-opener,” she added.

“The event also provided an opportunity to witness women who have carved their space in fields that are mostly dominated by men, such as R N Rejitha, the CRMG crane operator, and Sudha Chandran, the forest guide. It was a chance to recognise the women who are very much present in our daily lives, whose work often goes unacknowledged. There was genuine happiness in seeing these women break barriers.”

As the sun set down the horizon, there was happiness in the air. And the dappled reflections across the lilting backwaters by the venue seemed to radiate a tinge of divinity.