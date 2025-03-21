Social buzz: Glam, gourmet & grand launches in Chennai

The week kicked off with sparkle and splendour at a coffee morning hosted by Vimonisha, featuring exquisite jewellery by Mumbai-based designers Nupur and Shivani. Their stunning collection, featuring some fabulous one-of-a-kind pieces, had all the ladies excited. The event also included an awards section where women of various ages and across different spheres were honoured. With statement pieces stealing the spotlight, the event was a celebration of craftsmanship and elegance.

We saw more lovely faces at an afternoon by Samasta and Black Orchid, aptly titled Vibrant Bloom, perfect for the season. A select group of ladies were styled from Samasta’s latest collection, showcasing Indo-Western outfits that blended contemporary flair with timeless elegance. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of handcrafted accessories, including jewellery and eco-friendly bags, perfectly complementing their outfits. Black Orchid elevated the experience with its signature cocktails and canapés, offering creative and flavourful bites made from locally sourced ingredients. It was an afternoon of style and sophistication, where guests not only explored fresh fashion trends but also indulged in a delightful culinary experience.