Social buzz: Glam, gourmet & grand launches in Chennai

As summer approaches, party chatter is all about vacations, fashion, and shopping sprees. From elegant brunches to exclusive launches, here’s a look at the top social events that lit up Chennai this week.
As summer approaches, party chatter is all about vacations, fashion, and shopping sprees. From elegant brunches to exclusive launches, here’s a look at the top social events that lit up Chennai this week.
The week kicked off with sparkle and splendour at a coffee morning hosted by Vimonisha, featuring exquisite jewellery by Mumbai-based designers Nupur and Shivani. Their stunning collection, featuring some fabulous one-of-a-kind pieces, had all the ladies excited. The event also included an awards section where women of various ages and across different spheres were honoured. With statement pieces stealing the spotlight, the event was a celebration of craftsmanship and elegance.
We saw more lovely faces at an afternoon by Samasta and Black Orchid, aptly titled Vibrant Bloom, perfect for the season. A select group of ladies were styled from Samasta’s latest collection, showcasing Indo-Western outfits that blended contemporary flair with timeless elegance. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of handcrafted accessories, including jewellery and eco-friendly bags, perfectly complementing their outfits. Black Orchid elevated the experience with its signature cocktails and canapés, offering creative and flavourful bites made from locally sourced ingredients. It was an afternoon of style and sophistication, where guests not only explored fresh fashion trends but also indulged in a delightful culinary experience.
The Hon’ble Australian Consul General in Chennai, Silai Zaki, hosted Taste the Wonders of Australia—an event showcasing the best of Australian produce, including premium lamb, avocados, wine, and more. With Australia’s culinary scene firmly front and centre these days, it is no surprise that the event garnered a lot of attention. The evening also saw the launch of Australian oysters in the Indian market for the first time. Attended by diplomats, industrialists, government officials, and popular faces from the city’s social circle, the event was a celebration of world-class cuisine and cultural exchange.
Adding to the week’s highlights, GRT Hotels & Resorts launched The GReaT Patashala, a virtual learning YouTube channel aimed at enhancing hospitality training through bespoke videos. While the videos were initially developed for internal training, the initiative has now been expanded to benefit hotel management students, industry professionals, and aspiring hospitality talent. The launch event featured esteemed guests and included a panel discussion with experts from the field. Their insights contributed to a dialogue on the future of hospitality training, marking a significant step forward in educational innovation within the hospitality sector.
With a mix of luxury, style, and gastronomy, the city’s social scene continues to dazzle, offering something for everyone.