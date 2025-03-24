Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez set to marry in Italy: Reports

With the invitations sent and excitement building, there has been much speculation regarding the guest list for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. LiveMint has compiled an overview of the invited guests, venue, and date. Although the exact date of the wedding remains under wraps, sources have suggested it may occur sometime this summer, possibly in June, as per most reports.

The announcement of the couple’s wedding follows a period when Bezos dispelled rumours about the possibility of getting married last December in Colorado. As per various media reports, Jeff Bezos is expected to marry Lauren Sanchez aboard their $500 million yacht in Venice, Italy.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez made their relationship public in 2019, shortly after Bezos announced his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie. The couple got engaged in May 2023.

When their relationship began, Sánchez was also in the process of divorcing her husband of 13 years, Patrick Whitesell, who is one of Hollywood's influential agents.

Both Bezos and Sánchez share a strong commitment to combatting climate change. Following their trip to Hawaii, where they enjoyed time together, devastating wildfires swept through Maui. In response to this crisis, they committed $100 million to assist the local community in its recovery.