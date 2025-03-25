Papmochani Ekadashi 2025: Date, significance, vrat rituals, dos and don’ts

As a result, Medhavi lost his mental sanctity and eventually married Manjughosha. However, after a while, she deserted him, invoking his wrath, which led him to curse her, transforming her into an unattractive witch. In his despair, Medhavi sought guidance from his father, Sage Chyavana, who suggested observing a fast on Papmochani Ekadashi to atone for his sins. Medhavi followed this advice and, through the ritual, was absolved of his misdeeds. Manjughosha, feeling remorseful for her actions, also observed the fast and found relief from her sins.

Papmochani Ekadashi is highly valued in Hindu tradition, with its name signifying the expiation of sins (‘Paap' meaning sin, and 'Mochani' meaning release). Devotees observe this fast to receive Lord Vishnu's blessings, aiming to atone for past wrongdoings, whether they were deliberate or accidental.

Fasting on this day is regarded as highly auspicious. During the puja, devotees are encouraged to worship both Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu, as it is believed that doing so will fulfill all their wishes. It is important to refrain from consuming meat and alcohol on this day, and only pure (satvik) food should be eaten. Rice should also not be consumed during this vrart.