Roshni Nadar is the fifth richest woman in the world: Net worth, career, husband, philanthropy

Roshni Nadar is the current Chairperson of HCL Technologies, which ranks as India's third-largest IT services company and will now hold significant stakes and voting rights in both Vama Delhi and HCL Corp.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra was born in 1982. Educated at Northwestern University and the Kellogg School of Management, Roshni Nadar assumed the role of Chairperson of HCL Technologies in 2020, succeeding her father. Prior to joining HCL in 2009, she worked as a news producer at Sky News in the UK. Since taking the helm, Roshni has led HCL to remarkable growth, including the landmark acquisition of seven IBM products for ₹13,740 crore, which stands as the largest acquisition in the company's history.

Beyond her responsibilities in the corporate sector, Roshni is recognized for her philanthropic initiatives. In 2018, she founded The Habitats Trust, an organization dedicated to the preservation of India's natural habitats and indigenous species. Moreover as a trustee of the Shiv Nadar Foundation, she has played a key role in driving educational reforms throughout India.

Roshni is married to Shikhar Malhotra, who serves as the Vice Chairman of HCL Healthcare. Apart from her corporate role, Roshni Nadar Malhotra is heavily involved in philanthropic activities through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, which focuses on initiatives related to education and social transformation.

Mukesh Ambani continues to hold the title of the richest Indian, boasting a net worth of $88 billion, while Gautam Adani follows with $68.9 billion. Before the recent transfer, Shiv Nadar was the third richest with a net worth of $35.9 billion, but this transfer will cause him to fall in the rankings. Roshni's rise also allows her to surpass Savitri Jindal, who was previously the wealthiest Indian woman with a net worth of $30.1 billion.