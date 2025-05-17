Lauren Sanchez bachelorette party: Natasha Poonawalla parties with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry & Kris Jenner

It's no secret that Natasha Poonawalla has some of the most famous pals, be it the Kardashians or the Kapoors. And now she's a part of a bachelorette squad which everyone has their eyes on. The billionaires is in Paris partying with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria and quite a few famous women who have come together in the French capital for the bachelorette capital of Lauren Sanchez who is set to marry the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Is Natasha Poonawalla a part of Lauren Sanchez's bachelorette party?

Sánchez, 55, is reportedly set to marry billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, next month. Kim K who recently testified at her 2016 robbery trial earlier this week is one of Sanchez's guests alongside Katy Perry, Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and actress Eva Longoria.

The squad was joined by Natasha Poonawalla, philanthropist Elsa Collins, socialite Lydia Kives, sports commentator Charissa Thompson, and socialite Veronica Smiley Grazer.

Sánchez, who faced criticism for her recent space trip with Perry, shared a black-and-white Instagram photo on Thursday showing the glamorous group laughing and posing together on a rooftop in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.