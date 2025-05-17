Lauren Sanchez bachelorette party: Natasha Poonawalla parties with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry & Kris Jenner

It's no secret that Natasha Poonawalla has some of the most famous pals, be it the Kardashians or the Kapoors. And now she's a part of a bachelorette squad which everyone has their eyes on. The billionaires is in Paris partying with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Kris Jenner, Eva Longoria and quite a few famous women who have come together in the French capital for the bachelorette capital of Lauren Sanchez who is set to marry the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
Sánchez, 55, is reportedly set to marry billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 61, next month. Kim K who recently testified at her 2016 robbery trial earlier this week is one of Sanchez's guests alongside Katy Perry, Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and actress Eva Longoria.
The squad was joined by Natasha Poonawalla, philanthropist Elsa Collins, socialite Lydia Kives, sports commentator Charissa Thompson, and socialite Veronica Smiley Grazer.
Sánchez, who faced criticism for her recent space trip with Perry, shared a black-and-white Instagram photo on Thursday showing the glamorous group laughing and posing together on a rooftop in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower visible in the background.
"Forever starts with friendship, surrounded by the women who’ve lifted me up, illuminated my path in dark times, and shaped my heart along the way," Sanchez wrote alongside the photo album.
The group enjoyed dinner at the exclusive Lafayette restaurant, where they dined on fried chicken, Caesar salad, and Norwegian smoked salmon for starters, followed by mushroom rigatoni and roasted chicken.
For the bachelorette boat party, Natasha wore a rare acrylic bustier from Issey Miyake, a vintage piece from the 1980/81 collection. Miyake was a Japanese designer famous for bridging the gap between traditional Japanese craftsmanship and modern technology.
Natasha's bustier featured a flared peplum hem and showcased a chic, avant-garde style with its body-sculpted design. She paired it with a black leather Chanel skirt and edgy, metallic danglers.