Viral: Dancing 'baraat' of 400 people shuts down New York's Wall Street; see video

Desi baraats can be quite dramatic and no one really bats an eye if they spot a large baraat dancing for hours on the street. But an Indian baraat left the Internet stunned when it managed to shut down one of the most important streets in the world!
A 400-member baraar took over Wall Street in New York and danced to capturing widespread attention online. A viral video shows around 400 attendees dressed in lehengas, sarees, sherwanis and kurtas dancing and grooving to some beats right in the heart of the iconic financial district.
The clip was first shared on Instagram by the handle @djajmumbai. ''We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person Baraat- who would’ve ever thought?! Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic,'' the caption read.
Influencer and Gujarati actor Devarshi Shah also shared a look at the event where the groom was seen dancing on a friend's shoulder surrounded by his American groomsmen dressed in pink and white. The groom was later seen making an entrance at the Lower Manhattan area in vintage car as bystanders clicked photos.
"What a surreal afternoon. Wall Street shut down for the baraat and seeing everyone dance in their full glory was a sight to behold! ✨ To celebrating love, today & forever," Shah captioned his post.
Needless to say, the Internet was impressed and cheered on the wedding party for making a statement this flashy.
"People in NYC are so happy and surprised as well …recording videos of Barrat," wrote a follower on Instagram. Another wrote, ''One can only imagine how much money they must have spent to close a block of Wall Street, but it was really fun to watch.'' Another follower commented, "More than 400 people and never-ending fun, this is really wild."