Viral: Dancing 'baraat' of 400 people shuts down New York's Wall Street; see video

Desi baraats can be quite dramatic and no one really bats an eye if they spot a large baraat dancing for hours on the street. But an Indian baraat left the Internet stunned when it managed to shut down one of the most important streets in the world!

Desi baraat of 400 people takes over Wall Street in viral video

A 400-member baraar took over Wall Street in New York and danced to capturing widespread attention online. A viral video shows around 400 attendees dressed in lehengas, sarees, sherwanis and kurtas dancing and grooving to some beats right in the heart of the iconic financial district.