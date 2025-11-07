Ankur Warikoo on using the 7-38-55 idea in job interviews

The 7-38-55 rule appears everywhere on social media lately. People quote it as gospel: seven per cent of impact from words, thirty-eight from tone, fifty-five from body language. The original research by Albert Mehrabian focused on emotional cues, not complex information, but the simplified version still travels.

Ankur Warikoo explains the viral 7-38-55 rule; how does it work?

Ankur Warikoo recently spoke about using the idea sensibly in interviews. His point wasn’t that content stops mattering — employers still care about skills and proof — but that how you deliver your story changes the way it lands.

Graduates, he says, often rush sentences, apologise mid-answer, or stare at the table. They know their projects yet sound unsure. A calm pace, clear pauses, eye contact and grounded posture make a stronger first impression than cramming every accomplishment into sixty seconds. Think of it like meeting someone at a party: you remember warmth, steadiness, a sense they actually hear you.