Are you overworked? 4 phrases that can help you set boundaries

Starting the sentences with a positive signal without saying a direct “no” is the best way you can tackle that overload of work. It is absolutely okay to say no sometimes when you feel the task is overwhelming. Explain the tasks you have in hand and the time provided might be insufficient. If you’re given work one after the other with the same deadline you can say, “Yes, and I can get to that in a couple weeks?” or “Yes, though this is important, I have the already assigned task in hand so would you like me to prioritize this?” This kind of approach shows the hardworking nature without compromising on health.