Are you overworked? 4 phrases that can help you set boundaries

We’ve all had those moments, when we’re this close to sending that “I Quit!” email or firing off a savage text to our boss. And those last-minute changes? They’re the ultimate test of patience! But of course we can’t and turn to our friends for a long venting session. But again, sometimes, those frustrations need to be passed up the chain too in the most polite yet stern way.
Starting the sentences with a positive signal without saying a direct “no” is the best way you can tackle that overload of work. It is absolutely okay to say no sometimes when you feel the task is overwhelming. Explain the tasks you have in hand and the time provided might be insufficient. If you’re given work one after the other with the same deadline you can say, “Yes, and I can get to that in a couple weeks?” or “Yes, though this is important, I have the already assigned task in hand so would you like me to prioritize this?” This kind of approach shows the hardworking nature without compromising on health.
Mentioning your unavailability after work can be a great vantage point. This helps in maintaining a good work life balance and lets the colleagues understand that you have got other priorities than just work. Jobs are a part of a person’s life and not the whole of it. So, you can use phrases like, “I won’t be available beyond my working hours, but I can revisit this first thing tomorrow”, this clearly sets a boundary without making them feel you’re prioritising other things in life.
Again, starting off with a positive note can bring up a conversation. Start with “I’m happy to help, but there are already too much on my plate”, or “I’m happy to help, but I’ll need to adjust other deadlines or delegate some tasks first”. This shows that you have other priorities but the ones told are also in your to-do list.
Planning the day out is the best way to sort everything out. Set the priorities first and then go about the day. If more work comes along, it can be taken up later as you clearly are following a schedule. To get the priorities straight, you can use, “Let’s talk about priorities, I want to make sure I’m focusing on what’s most important right now.”