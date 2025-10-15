Diwali in Mumbai: A colourful walk through Mahim's Kandeel gully

In the next few days, Mumbai — like most parts of the country — will be dressed in light. Every house, lane, gali, and mohalla will glow with diyas and lanterns of every shape and hue. Among them, the kandeel — the paper lantern that defines Mumbai’s Diwali skyline — holds a special place. It’s no surprise, then, if your social media feed is soon flooded with reels and short videos from the city’s vibrant Kandeel gully, temporary markets that spring to life for about 10 to 15 days around Mahim.

The Kandeel Gully in Mahim opens up just a few days before Diwali

As we bargain for kandeels and diyas in the festive rush, few pause to think about the faces and hands behind these beautifully crafted lights. No art can thrive without its artisans, and the Indulge Express team set out to meet them — led by Shantanu Das of Photowalk Mumbai — to explore the community that has kept the tradition of kandeel-making alive for generations.