Google’s New York office faces bed bug issue, employees told to stay home

A bedbug outbreak has reportedly forced staff at Google’s Chelsea office in New York to work remotely while exterminators handled the issue.

According to a report, employees were informed via email that “credible evidence” of a potential bed bug infestation had been found, and they were instructed to stay home as the building underwent treatment. Pest control teams were brought in quickly, and the site was said to have been cleaned and debugged before the next working day.

Employees at Google's Chelsea campus in Manhattan, USA faced a bug issue at work

The internal email reportedly also stated that Google urged employees to report any signs of bed bug bites or sightings in the office. Those who discovered bed bugs at home were advised to reach out to professional exterminators.