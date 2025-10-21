Prince Andrew hasn’t paid rent at Windsor Castle since 2003, can stay till 2078

Prince Andrew recently announced that he would give up use of his royal titles and honors in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. And now, as per a leaked lease obtained by British media, Prince Andrew has not paid rent on his Windsor mansion for two decades.

Prince Andrew hasn't paid rent for Windsor Castle in years

According to a copy of the Royal Lodge leasehold agreement obtained by a British newspaper, Prince Andrew has been paying “one peppercorn (if demanded)” in annual rent since 2003. The document states that he and his family are entitled to reside in the estate until 2078.

Before the lease details became public, reports indicated that Prince Andrew initially paid around $1.3 million for the lease and spent at least $10 million on renovations in 2005.

If Prince Andrew were to surrender his lease, reports claim that The Crown Estate would be obligated to pay him more than $756,000 (£557,595). Additionally, he would be entitled to a “compensatory sum” of nearly $250,000 (£185,865) annually until 2028, marking the 25th year of the agreement.