Prince Andrew hasn’t paid rent at Windsor Castle since 2003, can stay till 2078

Prince Andrew recently announced that he would give up use of his royal titles and honors in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. And now, as per a leaked lease obtained by British media, Prince Andrew has not paid rent on his Windsor mansion for two decades.
According to a copy of the Royal Lodge leasehold agreement obtained by a British newspaper, Prince Andrew has been paying “one peppercorn (if demanded)” in annual rent since 2003. The document states that he and his family are entitled to reside in the estate until 2078.
Before the lease details became public, reports indicated that Prince Andrew initially paid around $1.3 million for the lease and spent at least $10 million on renovations in 2005.
If Prince Andrew were to surrender his lease, reports claim that The Crown Estate would be obligated to pay him more than $756,000 (£557,595). Additionally, he would be entitled to a “compensatory sum” of nearly $250,000 (£185,865) annually until 2028, marking the 25th year of the agreement.
The development follows reports from nearly a year ago when author Robert Hardman revealed that King Charles had directed the Keeper of the Privy Purse to end Prince Andrew’s $1.3 million yearly allowance and cease funding his personal security. The claim appeared in an excerpt from Hardman’s updated book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story.
It was also reported that Prince Andrew managed to secure sufficient funds to remain at the Royal Lodge.
Although Prince Andrew has a private tenancy agreement with The Crown Estate, he announced that he will no longer use his title or honors.
"In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family," said the statement. "I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life."
"With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me," Prince Andrew's statement continued. "As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me."