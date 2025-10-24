Visionary adman, Piyush Pandey, the mind behind some of the most famous Indian campaigns, passes away

Piyush Pandey, widely celebrated as the pioneer of modern Indian advertising, passed away on Friday at the age of 70. The Padma Shri awardee was behind some of the country’s most iconic and memorable ad campaigns.

Pandey had a towering presence at Ogilvy India for over four decades, and was regarded as one of the most influential creative minds in the advertising world. He was lauded for his understanding of Indian consumerism and he was also credited with revolutionising the industry by replacing English-centric ads with relatable, emotion-driven narratives centred around everyday Indian life.

Indian adman, Ogilvy India's Piyush Pandey, passes away at 70

Piyush Pandey joined Ogilvy in 1982 at the age of 27, after trying his hand at cricket and construction. Over the years, he created groundbreaking campaigns for brands such as Asian Paints (“Har khushi mein rang laaye”), Cadbury (“Kuch Khaas Hai”), Fevicol, and Hutch, turning advertisements into pieces of cultural memory.