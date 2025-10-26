Queen Camilla wore black to meet the Pope; the reason is a special privilege extended to only 7 women

Queen Camilla recently made a fashion statement in a black dress and veil during her and King Charles’ historic meeting with Pope Leo. The 78-year-old Queen chose a silk dress by Fiona Clare and paired it with a mantilla designed by Philip Treacy. However, it was widely noted that multiple queens have been permitted to wear white when meeting the pontiff.
While it's tradition for royal women to wear all black, including a black veil, for a formal audience with the pope, a select group of royal women have the rare privilege of wearing white before the pope. This custom is known as “il privilegio del bianco” or “the privilege of the white" and it's reserved for certain Catholic queens and princesses.
Only seven female royals have this privilege in the world. The royals are Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, Queen Letizia of Spain, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, Princess Marina of Naples, former Queen Sofia of Spain, and former Queen Paola of Belgium.
Luxembourg's Grand Duke Guillaume, who recently took the throne is married to Grand Duchess Stéphanie, who now joins this exclusive circle.
It's important to note that while wearing white is customary for those permitted, it isn’t mandatory. Princess Charlene, for example, has met with the pope in both white and black attire.
At Pope Leo’s inauguration mass in May, four royal women with this privilege, Princess Charlene, Queen Letizia, Queen Mathilde, and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, attended in white ensembles, as they chose to exercise their special privilege.
The context of the visit carries deep historical resonance. In 1534, King Henry VIII severed ties with the papacy during the English Reformation, establishing the monarch as head of the Church of England, a role King Charles inherited upon his accession in September 2022.
Known for promoting interfaith dialogue, Charles’ meeting with Pope Leo on October 23 marked a momentous occasion because for the first time in about 500 years a British monarch and a pope prayed together publicly, at a service in the Sistine Chapel.
According to Buckingham Palace, the royal visit part of the 2025 Jubilee Year, represents a significant moment in strengthening relations with the Catholic Church.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels