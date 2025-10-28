Meghan Markle launches first candle inspired by wedding day; Internet is divided on its price tag

While some netizens appreciated Meghan's business strategy, some criticised her for monetising her wedding. Especially since Meghan Markle referred to her royal wedding as a "spectacle" during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Furthermore, Meghan had said that three days before the highly publicized ceremony at Windsor Castle, she and Harry had a private exchange of vows with the Archbishop of Canterbury in their backyard.

"The wedding that she called a "spectacle for the masses?"' an X user quipped referencing the candle inspired by Meghan's wedding day.

"The wedding she never wanted and regards it as a spectacle? And now she is monetising the wedding?" another user wrote.

As Ever debuted in April following Meghan’s rebranding from American Riviera Orchard and has continued to operate on a limited-release model, with seasonal collections that sell out quickly and restock gradually. The brand is developed in collaboration with Netflix, and its products often feature in Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which premiered earlier this year. A special holiday episode of the show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November.