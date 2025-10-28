Meghan Markle launches first candle inspired by wedding day; Internet is divided on its price tag

Meghan Markle has just launched a candle inspired by her wedding to Prince Harry. The candle is part of the first-ever holiday collection from her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Besides the hand-poured candle, the Duchess of Sussex also included her signature fruit preserves and honey, alongside mulling spice kits, a vintage Napa Valley wine.
Signature Candle No. 519 is a nod to Meghan and Prince Harry's 2018 wedding at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. The description reads, "Modern and elegant. Love at first light. No. 519 is the feeling of warm sunshine and blue skies, surrounded by love and laughter; this signature candle is inspired by the ease and joy of a day that holds Meghan’s most cherished memories—her wedding day, May 19th."
The candle, infused with Moroccan mint leaf, white tea leaves, and subtle hints of woodsy cardamom, is hand-poured in California and described as capturing “the freshness of a day in the English countryside.”
Another candle in the collection, named Signature Candle No. 084 in honour of Meghan’s August 4 birthday, features soothing notes of fresh water lotus, earthy sandalwood, and California poppy and has been described as the scent that 'warms Meghan’s family home.'
Both the candles are priced $64 and the Internet isn't all that happy with the pricing. "$64 for a candle!!!!!" an X user wrote. Another user wrote, "People that buy this crap, at their over inflated prices, need their heads examined. I will never for the life of me understand why people would rather help keep a rich person in 800 dollar shoes over supporting a true small business owner."
While some netizens appreciated Meghan's business strategy, some criticised her for monetising her wedding. Especially since Meghan Markle referred to her royal wedding as a "spectacle" during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Furthermore, Meghan had said that three days before the highly publicized ceremony at Windsor Castle, she and Harry had a private exchange of vows with the Archbishop of Canterbury in their backyard.
"The wedding that she called a "spectacle for the masses?"' an X user quipped referencing the candle inspired by Meghan's wedding day.
"The wedding she never wanted and regards it as a spectacle? And now she is monetising the wedding?" another user wrote.
As Ever debuted in April following Meghan’s rebranding from American Riviera Orchard and has continued to operate on a limited-release model, with seasonal collections that sell out quickly and restock gradually. The brand is developed in collaboration with Netflix, and its products often feature in Meghan’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, which premiered earlier this year. A special holiday episode of the show is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in November.
