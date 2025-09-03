Historic Nehru bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi sold in landmark deal

The first official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru located on Motilal Nehru Marg in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone is being sold in a record-breaking deal. This bungalow also served as his headquarters during India's independence negotiations.

Nehru's first official residence as PM sold at a record price

The bungalow is spread over 14,973 square metres and has reportedly been sold for ₹1,100 crore, in what is being pegged as the most expensive residential property deal in India to date.

The buyer is said to be a well-known entreprenuer from India’s beverage industry whose name has not been revealed. A law firm is currently checking the legal details of the property, and this is the final stage of the deal.