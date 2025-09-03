Historic Nehru bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi sold in landmark deal

The first official residence of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru located on Motilal Nehru Marg in the Lutyens' Bungalow Zone is being sold in a record-breaking deal. This bungalow also served as his headquarters during India's independence negotiations.
The bungalow is spread over 14,973 square metres and has reportedly been sold for ₹1,100 crore, in what is being pegged as the most expensive residential property deal in India to date.
The buyer is said to be a well-known entreprenuer from India’s beverage industry whose name has not been revealed. A law firm is currently checking the legal details of the property, and this is the final stage of the deal.
Pandit Nehru lived in the Lutyens bungalow till August 1, 1948, before he moved to the Robert Tor Russell designed Teen Murti house. This very bungalow was used as his headquarters during the whole period of negotiations for India's independence.
Jawaharlal Nehru lived in several different homes during his lifetime, including his ancestral home, Anand Bhavan, in Prayagraj, this recently sold-off Lutyen's bungalow and the next official Prime Minister's residence, Teen Murti Bhavan.
When Pt. Nehru was living at the Lutyens bungalow Indira Gandhi or her family was not staying there. While staying at this residence, Jawaharlal Nehru used to visit Birla house at Albuquerque Road (now named Tees January Marg) to meet Gandhi ji, which was also quite close. When India got freedom on August 15, 1947, Pt. Nehru went to Red Fort to address the nation from this very residence.