Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson reportedly ousted from 4 charities over Epstein email

Several charities cut ties with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, on Monday after British newspapers revealed an email she allegedly sent to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, calling him a “supreme friend.”
Julia’s House, a children’s hospice, said the disclosure made it inappropriate for Ferguson to continue as a patron. According to Britain’s Press Association, Ferguson’s spokesperson explained that she sent the message on her lawyers’ advice after Epstein threatened legal action for her linking him to sexual abuse in a past media interview.
“Following the information shared this weekend on the Duchess of York’s correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, Julia’s House has taken the decision that it would be inappropriate for her to continue as a patron,” the charity said, while also thanking her for past contributions. Other organizations, including The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation, Prevent Breast Cancer, and the Teenage Cancer Trust — which had worked with Ferguson for 35 years — also ended their associations with her.
The controversy stems from a 2011 interview in which Ferguson admitted it was a serious error of judgment to accept £15,000 from Epstein. “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children … I am just so contrite I cannot say,” she said at the time, vowing to repay the money and cut all ties.
Yet the following month, she reportedly emailed Epstein to apologise for linking him to abuse, telling him: “you have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.” The leak comes shortly after Prince Andrew was accused of maintaining contact with Epstein far longer than he had previously admitted.
According to leaked correspondence, Andrew was still in touch with Epstein as late as 2015, despite confirming in 2019 that he cut all ties in December 2010 after Epstein’s conviction in Florida.
Both Andrew and Ferguson have faced repeated scandals over the years, with critics accusing Andrew of exploiting his royal connections. He stepped down from public duties and lost all charitable roles after his 2019 interview, which was widely condemned for his lack of empathy toward Epstein’s victims. More recently, concerns were raised after reports suggested a suspected Chinese spy had formed close links with the prince in an attempt to influence the royal family.
