Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson reportedly ousted from 4 charities over Epstein email

The controversy stems from a 2011 interview in which Ferguson admitted it was a serious error of judgment to accept £15,000 from Epstein. “I abhor paedophilia and any sexual abuse of children … I am just so contrite I cannot say,” she said at the time, vowing to repay the money and cut all ties.

Yet the following month, she reportedly emailed Epstein to apologise for linking him to abuse, telling him: “you have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.” The leak comes shortly after Prince Andrew was accused of maintaining contact with Epstein far longer than he had previously admitted.

According to leaked correspondence, Andrew was still in touch with Epstein as late as 2015, despite confirming in 2019 that he cut all ties in December 2010 after Epstein’s conviction in Florida.

Both Andrew and Ferguson have faced repeated scandals over the years, with critics accusing Andrew of exploiting his royal connections. He stepped down from public duties and lost all charitable roles after his 2019 interview, which was widely condemned for his lack of empathy toward Epstein’s victims. More recently, concerns were raised after reports suggested a suspected Chinese spy had formed close links with the prince in an attempt to influence the royal family.