Dubai-based perfumer Yusuf Bhai brings custom fragrance studio to Chennai

Everywhere, it’s different. Fragrance is connected to the culture of a place, and because of that, it changes from city to city. In Dubai, people prefer fragrances like oud. In our city, people might prefer jasmine—that is, mallipoo—which is part of every occasion here, even during the first night. It’s an emotion. People here also like sandalwood, mallipoo, chembaruthi, and such, because they’re tied to our culture.

In Dubai, from the moment a baby is born, when the parents kiss the child, the only scent they know is oud—made from agarwood. You know how expensive gold is, but if you take a kilogram of oud wood and gold, oud is costlier. That’s the fragrance they grow up with. So that’s how it works.