What's the difference between the thali and mangalsutra?

What's the difference between thali and mangalsutra? Both are worn by Hindu women, but the difference lies in where they originate and what they refer to, even if similar meanings are attributed to them.

While the thali, borne in South India, contains a long yellow thread and a gold pendant representing the Goddess Supreme, mangalsutra is its northern counterpart. Thali is a more specific term for the pendant or symbol, while mangalsutra is a more general, pan-Indian term for the entire necklace. Thali features in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam weddings, unlike mangalsutra, which dominates the northern, central and western parts of the country.

Thali versus mangalsutra: How do they differ and why?

Thali symbolises love, respect and more. During the Thali ceremony, called “Mangalya Dharanam," the groom is required to tie three knots around the bride’s neck. The groom only ties the first two knots, signalling commitment between the two, while his sister or anyone else ties the remaining one knot, to indicate the commitment between both families.

Mangalsutra means "an auspicious thread". It's a necklace with black beads strung from a black or yellow thread prepared with turmeric. Sometimes gold, white or red beads are also added to the mangalsutra.