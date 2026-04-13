Is hypersomnia a myth or reality? 4 ways to cure it

What is it?
Hypersomnia is a sleep disorder in which a person feels extremely tired and always in the mood to just lay down and sleep especially during the day. It is not characterized by the common myth of laziness. But is often caused by the interrupted sleep patterns at night. Here the ways to cure it!
Focus on your sleep
Pay attention to your sleep pattern and consult a specialist for the same. Take a polysomnogram test which tracks and records how multiple body systems work while one is asleep. This will give a comprehensive study of your sleep pattern and you can start working on it.
Cut down on essentials that hurt
Cutting down on the major components like too much caffeine or screen time before bed can boost your sleep. It might be difficult for a while but will definitely help in the long run
Seek therapy
If your reason to stay awake in odd hours or falling asleep in the day is bordered by anxiety, stress or depression, seek immediate therapy. Talk it out and the heaviness in the heart will soon be gone.
Workouts might help
Working out during the day can help boost your stamina and keep you awake. Light exercise, short walks, or even stretching can boost alertness and help with hypersomnia.