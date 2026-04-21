Walking benefits explained: Nutritionist shares minute-by-minute impact

Walking has quietly become one of the most popular fitness trends today. What was once a sheer necessity, has now turned into a conscious lifestyle choice in a world driven by cars and convenience. Choosing to walk everyday can not only help with weight loss but also benefit a larger part of your body. In fact, with each passing minute as a nutritionist suggests the impact changes, making it one of the simplest yet most effective habits to adopt.

How walking helps in transforming your body every minute

In a recent post, Zib Atkins, a nutritionist and longevity and health optimisation coach took to Instagram and shared a minute by minute result of walking. According to him each minute counts and your body appreciates the movement. He captioned the post, “A simple walk can transform your physical and mental wellbeing — small steps, big impact.”

According to him, a minute of walking increases the blood flow through the body, 5 mins contributes to the upliftment of mood and 10 mins results in lowered cortisol levels. Now, walking for a long period, the outcome gets better. 15 mins helps in lowered blood sugar levels, 30 mins for fat loss and more calories burns, 45 mins takes a mental health route, reducing all the overthinking and finally an hour into walking helps with the dopamine (happy hormones) boost.