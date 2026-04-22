LEGO in Space! Project Hail Mary model reaches record-breaking heights in a fun experiment

Amaze amaze amaze! In a recent turn of events, a lego set inspired by the film Project Hail Mary was launched into space. It reached the stratosphere and returned to the Earth safely. The trip earned the cute LEGOs a Guinness World Record.

A LEGO set just flew to space and broke a Guinness World Record

A company named Sent Into Space recently launched a cute little LEGO set to space. Taking to social media, on April 21, the company shared a video of the launch and it quickly gathered a lot of attention. It went up to the Stratosphere and safely returned back. This extraordinary trip earned it a Guinness World Record.

In the video, the entire Project Hail Mary model was attached to a piece of kit driven by a balloon and launched on a perfectly clear March day. The set went up 114,790 feet before spiraling back down and landing safely on the surrounding grass. The set was specially designed to deflect all the pressure from the atmosphere.

In order to capture this historic moment, several cameras were set up and the view was breathtaking as the balloon reached a considerable height. A GPS tracker was also attached to pinpoint the exact location of the model. This flight now records the highest heights a LEGO model has ever been at and the safe retrieval of the same.