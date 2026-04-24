The Gen Z hiring paradox: Why the most tech-savvy generation is struggling to get hired

In the recent past we’ve all come across Gen Z’s sassy remarks directed at workplace leaders as they navigate dealing with toxic bosses. We cheer for them on the internet and try to be more vocal about our limits on our workloads. However, despite strong support from social media, this attitude might just be one of the reasons the generation is finding it hard to get hired.
Are employers scared of Gen Zs? Well, the generation being the most tech-savvy one, has come across being the most unemployable ones too. The reason? Reports suggest that companies are willingly giving up on Gen Zs for their lack of value and decorum and maybe some bold comebacks.
This fully digital native generation is the target of unemployment partly due to their reluctance to work beyond set hours and partly for their lack of professionalism, communication skills, and workplace readiness. These are often seen as backdrops for the employers who are habituated with a traditional work environment.
Beyond the habits of Gen Zs at the workplace, it is AI that is becoming a major enemy when it comes to their hiring. Entry-level roles are increasingly being automated, while many companies are prioritizing experienced candidates leaving the freshers empty handed.
Reports also suggest that COVID has made the generation suffer. For most of the youth those years have been the crucial time for learning workplace etiquettes and essential employment skills, experiences they largely had to miss. At the same time, the rise of work-from-home has had a significant impact on shaping the generation’s workplace behaviour.
However, hope is not lost yet. It is humans who have created AIs and it cannot possibly function without human intervention in the long run. Global companies like META recruit AI-savvy young people directly from schools. Other companies are also giving major training to overcome these challenges faced by the generation. So, it is all about smart work these days rather than hard work!