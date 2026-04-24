The Gen Z hiring paradox: Why the most tech-savvy generation is struggling to get hired

In the recent past we’ve all come across Gen Z’s sassy remarks directed at workplace leaders as they navigate dealing with toxic bosses. We cheer for them on the internet and try to be more vocal about our limits on our workloads. However, despite strong support from social media, this attitude might just be one of the reasons the generation is finding it hard to get hired.

Are employers scared of Gen Zs? Inside the hiring dilemma of the generation

Are employers scared of Gen Zs? Well, the generation being the most tech-savvy one, has come across being the most unemployable ones too. The reason? Reports suggest that companies are willingly giving up on Gen Zs for their lack of value and decorum and maybe some bold comebacks.

This fully digital native generation is the target of unemployment partly due to their reluctance to work beyond set hours and partly for their lack of professionalism, communication skills, and workplace readiness. These are often seen as backdrops for the employers who are habituated with a traditional work environment.