Raghu Rai, iconic photographer passes away at 84; leaves behind a rich legacy of images

Raghu Rai, perhaps the most famous photographer of India, breathed his last in the wee hours of April 26 at the age of 84. When his beloved country was sleeping, Rai closed his eyes for the last time in a hospital in New Delhi. He was battling prostate cancer for more than two years. Rai's cremation will be held at 4pm today at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground.

Raghu Rai passes away: What made him the most famous Indian photographer

In 1971, Raghu Rai was nominated to the prestigious international photographic cooperative Magnum Photos by legendary photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson.