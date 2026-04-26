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Raghu Rai, iconic photographer passes away at 84; leaves behind a rich legacy of images

The doyen of photography, Padmashree Raghu Rai, who created a whole new culture of photography in India, passes away at 84
Celebrated photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 84
Raghu Rai at a book signing. The legendary photographer passes away at 84 after a prolonged battle with cancer.Photo courtesy - Amit Chauhan , taken from Raghu Rai Official Instagram
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Raghu Rai, perhaps the most famous photographer of India, breathed his last in the wee hours of April 26 at the age of 84. When his beloved country was sleeping, Rai closed his eyes for the last time in a hospital in New Delhi. He was battling prostate cancer for more than two years. Rai's cremation will be held at 4pm today at Lodhi Road Cremation Ground.

Raghu Rai passes away: What made him the most famous Indian photographer

In 1971, Raghu Rai was nominated to the prestigious international photographic cooperative Magnum Photos by legendary photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson.

Rai documented major historical milestones, including the Bangladesh refugee crisis, the liberation war, and the tragic 1984 Bhopal gas disaster. He also captured intimate, defining photographs of prominent global and spiritual figures, most notably Mother Teresa and the Dalai Lama.

Iconic photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 84
Bangladesh 1971 Picture courtesy: Rahu Rai Official / Instagram

Rai's family confirmed the news on his Instagram profile. With his demise, the curtain falls on a life that discovered the soul of India through the camera, coming up with some of the images that will be cherished for generations and leave a pictorial representation of the incredible India he loved so dearly.

Padmashree Raghu Rai passes away at 85. The veteran photographer was suffering from cancer for the past two years. This is a picture clicked of Bhopal Gas tragedy by Rai.
Bhopal Gas tragedy scene by Padmashree Raghu RaiCourtesy: Raghu Rai Official / Instagram

Rai was born on December 18, 1942, in a village in Punjab, which is now within the boundaries of Pakistan. He was the youngest of four children, and the credit for initiating a young Rai into photography goes to his brother Sharampal Chowdhry, who was professionally known as S Paul. Paul gave Raghu his first camera and Raghu's third eye was born.

Ace photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 84
A view of Manikarnika Ghat on various levels of activity and addition is the seagulls flying all over to unify the space.Picture courtesy: Raghu Rai Official / Instagram

Raghu Rai began clicking in the early sixties. By 1965, he joined The Statesman in New Delhi as its chief photographer. Rai was a prolific photographer. By 1971, he took part in an exhibition in Paris. The most famous photographer till date, the French master Henri Cartier-Bresson saw and liked his work.

Cartier-Bresson took such an interest in his work that he pushed Rai to join Magnum Photos in 1977. The seventies were a decade of turmoil -- the war in East Pakistan and the birth of Bangladesh and the huge flow of refugees in India all producing a visual narrative that Rai captured with the passion of an evangelist and the eyes of an artist. These events cemented his position in the global league.

Padmashree photographer Raghu Rai dies of cancer at 84
Satyajit Ray on the sets of Ghare Baire, 1983Picture Courtesy: Raghu Rai Official / Instagram

Bhopal Gas Tragedy

His career took him from The Statesman to Sunday magazine and then to India Today. By then, Rai had become an institution. He authored close to 20 books and some of the best pictures are captured in Delhi, The Sikhs, Calcutta, Khajuraho, Taj Mahal, Tibet in Exile, India and Mother Teresa. One of his best series was on the Bhopal disaster and its ramifications for the gas victims. 

Renowned photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 84 after two years of battle with prostate cancer
The Last Headhunters of NagalandPicture courtesy: Raghu Rai Official / Instagram

Exhibitions all over the world

Rai was awarded the Padmashree in 1971. Rai pictures have been exhibited in almost all major cities of the world, including London, Paris, New York, Hamburg, Prague, Tokyo, Zurich and Sydney. There was not a prominent magazine which did not print his photographs and the list includes names such as Time, Life, Geo, The New York Times, The Sunday Times, Newsweek, The Independent and The New Yorker.

Iconic photographer Raghu Rai passes away at 84 after prolonged battle with cancer. This is a picture of Mother Teresa clicked by raghu rai
Mother Teresa clicked by Padmashree Raghu RaiPicture Courtesy: Raghu Rai Official / Instagram

Photojournalist, photographer, a storyteller with light, inaugurator of photographic artistry and a consummate lover of anything on the other side of the camera, Raghu Rai was perhaps to photography what Jim Corbett was to hunting -- a man with a deeply passionate and sensitive soul.

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Raghu Rai
Photographer Raghu Rai
Raghu Rai photography

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