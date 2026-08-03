Quiet luxury or peak utility? How Prashant Kishor used high-specs normcore for an unwinnable campaign

In politics, fashion choices are rarely accidental. Experts widely believe PM Minister Narendra Modi prefers tailored bandghalas as they subtly project structured authority, while Rahul Gandhi’s plain white polo shirts signal movement and accessibility, while pushing the modenity memo.
Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who recently won in the Bihar bypolls, has been loyal to a visual language that has been favoured by some of the most prominent political names, from Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama to Jeremy Corbyn: normcore.
Tech pioneers like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg normalised uniform dressing to eliminate decision fatigue, while political figures like Barack Obama restricted suit choices to conserve cognitive bandwidth. In high-stakes environments, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s olive-green army tees come across as unpretentious activewear to project ground-level solidarity and movement over elitism.
Prashant Kishor operates in this exact tradition of utility-driven branding. Unadorned white cotton kurtas, high-performance ASICS, and logo-free Hugo Boss tees, help Kishor strip away political fluff. For both world leaders and political strategists, normcore isn't about ignoring fashion, it is about investing in high-end comfort and endurance, turning "un-fashion" into an ultimate tool of executive efficiency.
Prashant Kishor: The luxury of pure utility
'Aapke juton pe logon ki badi nazar rahi hain!' said an interviewer last year. "Bahut log yeh bhi kehte hain 5,000 kilometre chalne mein kitna joota ghisa?"
Kishor broke down he has used multiple brands, including Nike, since most gifts he typically receives shoes as gifts. "Main ASICS ke joote use kar raha hoon.
"Hum gaon ke roads pe chalte hain, toh ASICS ke sabse acche jooton ki life bhi 4 mahine maximum hain, toh us hisaab se..."
In rural Bihar, where sartorial choices carry deep caste and class markers, the plain white kurta functions as a political equaliser. It signals humility, and readiness to absorb the dirt of ground-level campaigning.
When Prashant Kishor launched Jan Suraaj, he brought the slick, data-heavy swagger of a political tech startup to Bihar, promising to disrupt decades of stagnation in India’s poorest and third most populous state. But disrupting India’s deeply divided electorate is a tough battle.
During his viral interview with content creator Samdish Bhatia, his high-end Hugo Boss tee briefly stole the spotlight. But for Kishor, these choices aren't about flaunting wealth, it's essentially an investment in high-end minimalism, often the marker of a low-consumption lifestyle
Beyond the white kurta: Why Prashant Kishor’s luxury usage is about comfort, not flash
Before he launched his Jan Suraaj movement in Bihar, Kishor spent a decade advising India’s most powerful leaders. During his IPAC days, while political candidates dressed in immaculate silk kurtas or sharp power suits, Kishor stood out by looking remarkably ordinary.
He favoured plain button-downs with sleeves permanently pushed up to the elbows, a classic visual shorthand for "getting down to work." There were no gold watches, no branded logos, and no traditional accessories.
For his formal entry into full-time politics with the Jan Suraaj Party he relied on the non-negotiable white cotton kurta-pyjama.
On the campaign trail, during public rallies across Bihar, and at official party announcements, Kishor appears exclusively in traditional, unadorned white.
During his 3,000 km padayatra across rural Bihar, observers noted that Kishor’s outfit rarely varied: simple cotton kurtas or utilitarian shirts, often dusted from hours on foot, paired with dark trousers and a plain muffler during winter.
The biomechanics of high-end luxury: Function over flash
During his gruelling 3,000-kilometre Jan Suraaj padayatra across Bihar, Kishor famously paired his traditional white kurta with high-performance ASICS running shoes, priced between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000. Walking 15 to 20 kilometers daily over unpaved rural terrain exerts severe biomechanical shock on the joints.
Traditional political footwear like leather chappals offers zero support, leading to fatigue and severe injuries. PK suspended his Jan Suraaj Yatra once in 2023 because of a tear in his thigh muscles, caused by excessive walking.
Kishor openly noted that he tested several major shoe brand on the market before selecting ASICS for its specialised cushioning and arch support. Far from a fashion novice, his trial-and-error approach proves he understands premium performance gear intimately. He simply discards traditional political aesthetics when real-world physical endurance demands it.
High-end minimalism helped PK's politics: One step at a time
Prashant Kishor, like most contemporary netas, can't quite afford to be a fashion illiterate, at the risk of being called a poser. If reports are to be believed, he earned upwards of ₹200 Crore through advisory services to companies & individuals in 3 years.
It makes sense for PK to treat a political campaign like a physical marathon which demands sports-grade performance gear. Typically, high-end ASICS running shoes, are priced between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 and are engineered with signature GEL cushioning and structured arch support, the footwear distributes body weight evenly and dampens ground impact over long distances.
A 10K price tag may be exactly what his opposition is looking for. However, by weaving together functional normcore with high-end quiet luxury, Prashant Kishor has managed to craft a one-of-a-kind visual brand in contemporary Indian politics. His wardrobe tells two stories at once: to rural Bihar, he is the tireless worker; to the political class, he remains the well-resourced strategist who simply knows better than to fight the wrong battles.