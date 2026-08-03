Quiet luxury or peak utility? How Prashant Kishor used high-specs normcore for an unwinnable campaign

In politics, fashion choices are rarely accidental. Experts widely believe PM Minister Narendra Modi prefers tailored bandghalas as they subtly project structured authority, while Rahul Gandhi’s plain white polo shirts signal movement and accessibility, while pushing the modenity memo.

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, who recently won in the Bihar bypolls, has been loyal to a visual language that has been favoured by some of the most prominent political names, from Bernie Sanders and Barack Obama to Jeremy Corbyn: normcore.

Prashant Kishor sees a stellar electoral debut in Bihar

Tech pioneers like Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg normalised uniform dressing to eliminate decision fatigue, while political figures like Barack Obama restricted suit choices to conserve cognitive bandwidth. In high-stakes environments, Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s olive-green army tees come across as unpretentious activewear to project ground-level solidarity and movement over elitism.

Prashant Kishor operates in this exact tradition of utility-driven branding. Unadorned white cotton kurtas, high-performance ASICS, and logo-free Hugo Boss tees, help Kishor strip away political fluff. For both world leaders and political strategists, normcore isn't about ignoring fashion, it is about investing in high-end comfort and endurance, turning "un-fashion" into an ultimate tool of executive efficiency.

Prashant Kishor: The luxury of pure utility

'Aapke juton pe logon ki badi nazar rahi hain!' said an interviewer last year. "Bahut log yeh bhi kehte hain 5,000 kilometre chalne mein kitna joota ghisa?"

Kishor broke down he has used multiple brands, including Nike, since most gifts he typically receives shoes as gifts. "Main ASICS ke joote use kar raha hoon.

"Hum gaon ke roads pe chalte hain, toh ASICS ke sabse acche jooton ki life bhi 4 mahine maximum hain, toh us hisaab se..."

In rural Bihar, where sartorial choices carry deep caste and class markers, the plain white kurta functions as a political equaliser. It signals humility, and readiness to absorb the dirt of ground-level campaigning.