The black eggs of Japan's Owakudani: Do they really add to your life span?

Ever heard of eggs being the sole proprietors of your lifespan? Well, legend has it that in Japan’s Owakudani valley, these black eggs can not only boost your health but also extend your lifespan. So, is it a miracle food, or just a story wrapped in myth and folklore?
Japan can never fail to disappoint the world with its tales. One story wraps up and another new beautiful culture shock stuns the world. This time it is the black eggs. Also known as the kuro tamago, these are the volcanic eggs that attract people from around the world.
Nestled in the volcanic valley of Owakudani, these eggs are nothing short of fascinating. When sulphur hangs heavy in the air, these eggs turn black and legend promises something wildly tempting: eat one egg and you live seven years 'longer'. And some jokingly claim that two might just cancel it out!
Originally resembling a regular chicken egg, these eggs gradually turn black when boiled in natural hot spring water rich in sulphur and iron. As the eggshells react with the minerals in the springs, iron sulphide forms, giving the eggs their deep, jet-black colour, although the yolk and egg white remains unchanged.
Now coming to the most intriguing part: Do they really expand your lifespan? Well, as myths go, truth is not always the companion of it. So, the answer is no, you won’t live longer with each egg you consume but you might just get a stomach issue if taken in abundance.
So why exactly are they famous? Because these little ones tell a story of a fascinating culture and tradition that has been passed down to generations through tales that are rich in myths and fable. It’s simply the Japanese way of life. And when the world looks on in awe, there’s no harm in letting a little magic remain in the books of wonderful realities of nature, right?
Today, it has essentially turned into social-media folklore, with tourists and enthusiastic youngsters flocking to the area to create and post the most aesthetic content.
