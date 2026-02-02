The black eggs of Japan's Owakudani: Do they really add to your life span?

Ever heard of eggs being the sole proprietors of your lifespan? Well, legend has it that in Japan’s Owakudani valley, these black eggs can not only boost your health but also extend your lifespan. So, is it a miracle food, or just a story wrapped in myth and folklore?

Japan’s Owakudani mystery: When eggs turn black do they expand our lifespan?

Japan can never fail to disappoint the world with its tales. One story wraps up and another new beautiful culture shock stuns the world. This time it is the black eggs. Also known as the kuro tamago, these are the volcanic eggs that attract people from around the world.

Nestled in the volcanic valley of Owakudani, these eggs are nothing short of fascinating. When sulphur hangs heavy in the air, these eggs turn black and legend promises something wildly tempting: eat one egg and you live seven years 'longer'. And some jokingly claim that two might just cancel it out!

Originally resembling a regular chicken egg, these eggs gradually turn black when boiled in natural hot spring water rich in sulphur and iron. As the eggshells react with the minerals in the springs, iron sulphide forms, giving the eggs their deep, jet-black colour, although the yolk and egg white remains unchanged.