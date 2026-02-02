This bar in Japan serves free drinks to the people thinking of quitting their jobs

What the world can only manifest, Japan turns it into a reality. Imagine you’re about to quit your job, it’s the night before, and all you want is a drink and some suggestions, but money’s tight. In Japan there is a bar called Tenshoku Sodan that comes as the knight in shining armour and whisks you away! Here drinks are free, and the bartenders are the ultimate hype squad, rooting for you as you prepare to walk away from that toxic boss.

Where career crises meet cocktails: Inside Japan’s job-quitting bar

As you stroll around Yokohama Station, a newly opened joint will catch your eye. Remember to only step in if you're about to quit your job! Tenshoku Sodan literally translates to Job-changing Consultation Bar, is the one to look for where drinks are on the house and career paths are the hottest topic.

The twist comes with the bartenders who aren’t the regular ones serving the best drinks. They are the professional consultants who help the people with their job scenes. So, why not directly go to a consultancy for job counseling? Well, for that there’s a lot of formal process one has to go through and here there’s no requirement to dress formally or bring along a detailed copy of the updated resume. Sip a drink and get on with all the rantings. The discussions here are also abstract that allows you to explore the idea of quitting without any pressure to actually decide.