Venice’s canals are now invaded by cannibal jellyfish with vanishing anus!

The city of gondolas and charismatic lagoons has long been the go-to destination for travellers around the world. But as the waters, being one of the major transit in and around, find its way through the enchanting city of Venice, a spooky takeover might just be in progress. A cannibalistic group of jellyfish is now invading the waters like it's their own little town.

Venice’s new residents are cannibalistic jellyfish, and their biology is wildly fascinating!

Venice with its charm and aesthetics have attracted tourists for years, and one of the major hotspots are the breathtaking canals and lagoons. But beauty now comes with a warning because its waters are now infested with jellyfish, Mnemiopsis leidyi, an invasive species not native to Venetian lagoons.

Originally, they were a part of the western Atlantic waters and over time, with cargo ships heading towards the European city, they decided to pick up their things, hitch a ride and settle in these waters. The recent climate change with higher water temperature and more salinity has been the major reason for their infestation.

Now the big problem that has been thriving here is their unwanted presence in the fishermen’s nets. Locals call it the warty comb jelly, or sea walnut. They got quite the reputation, for their fascination for munching on fish eggs and causing a dip in the fish population.