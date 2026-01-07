Did you know fish rain from the sky in this town?

In the quiet town of Yoro, tucked away in northern Honduras, the skies tell a story of their own. Each year, as the rainy season slowly settles in, the clouds gather, not just with water, but with something far more unbelievable. With the soothing breeze, a shower of fish comes hailing down, some still alive, some dead, just as if the sky itself had decided to rain fish.

Lluvia de Peces: Why is the town of Yoro known for nature’s strangest rainfall?

This phenomenon popularly known as the Lluvia de Peces or ‘Rain of Fish’ has made the town of Yoro distinctively attractive to the world. Every year during the months of May to July, the streets get filled with these water creatures and it has become a pretty common thing in the town. Since the late 1800s locals wake up to thousands of small fishes lying casually on the streets waiting to be cooked.

The reason for this strange phenomenon is the powerful thunderstorms that kind of suck in the fishes from the nearby waterbodies and land them onto the streets. These storms often form waterspouts, tornado-like columns of air that act like natural fishing nets, lifting the fish high above the ground. As the storm passes the flapping fishes bring the cemented streets to life, leaving behind a scene that feels almost magical.