Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni cleared of aggravated fraud charges in Pandorogate trial

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni, once the unrivalled social media star, was cleared of aggravated fraud charges on Wednesday in the so-called Pandorogate trial, centered on allegedly misleading charitable deals.

Milan prosecutors accused Ferragni, who faced a potential jail term in the trial, of misleading consumers in 2022 and 2023 by promoting sales of a limited-edition pandoro cake produced by Italian confectionery company Balocco. The inflated prices were supposed to directly support children’s medical treatment.

A similar case involved Ferragni-branded Easter eggs in support of “I Bambini delle Fate,” an association that helps children with autism.

Chiara Ferragni has been cleared of aggravated fraud in an Italian court

Ferragni, facing the brunt of public and legal scrutiny, issued an apology immediately after the controversies emerged, pledging to donate 1 million euros to the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin that was involved in the Pandoro initiative. She also paid the “Bambini delle Fate” association 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million).