The town of Kamchatka is trapped in white as it receives the highest snowfall of the century

Russia is known for its winter wonderland but things might just have gone a bit more icy this winter. In the remote town of Kamchatka, far east of the country, winter didn't knock this time, it barged in. The town has recently seen the heaviest snowfall in 130 years and unimaginable heights of snow have blanketed the land in white.

Buried alive in white: Record-breaking snow engulfs the town of Kamchatka

As the winter sweeps in, snow usually arrives gently bringing in a mood that's undeniably happy. Soft flakes brushing our faces, fields slowly turning white, laughter echoing amidst children as cute snow angels take shape. It's the beauty of the frozen wonderland.

But imagine opening your front door and instead of an open street there’s a huge 40ft heap of snow waiting to greet you in the light of dawn? This is exactly what the town of Kamchatka is facing right now. It is receiving the harshest snowfall in decades that’s literally engulfing the land in snow which measures up to 10-40ft in different areas.