Woman asked why girls skip manicures, goes viral as thousands respond

The internet has a wonderfully whimsical way of surprising us. Recently, a woman shared a thread asking why many women don’t pamper themselves with manicures. What happened next was truly mind blowing. The comment section exploded with heartfelt, hilarious, and reasonable replies with pictures of women from all over the world, replying to the question, turning the thread into an instant viral sensation.

Women answered with utter swag and empowerment as to why they don't do manicure

A girl on Instagram’s Thread asked a simple question in her post, “Girls that don't get manicures and pedicures.... Why???” What followed next was a series of fun, intriguing replies from around the world where women shared their own stories through just one picture of themselves as to why manicure wasn’t a thing for them. They pointed to one answer: They don’t really have time for manicures or can’t because they are busy doing some of the most incredible jobs in life.