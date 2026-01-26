Woman asked why girls skip manicures, goes viral as thousands respond

The internet has a wonderfully whimsical way of surprising us. Recently, a woman shared a thread asking why many women don’t pamper themselves with manicures. What happened next was truly mind blowing. The comment section exploded with heartfelt, hilarious, and reasonable replies with pictures of women from all over the world, replying to the question, turning the thread into an instant viral sensation.
A girl on Instagram’s Thread asked a simple question in her post, “Girls that don't get manicures and pedicures.... Why???” What followed next was a series of fun, intriguing replies from around the world where women shared their own stories through just one picture of themselves as to why manicure wasn’t a thing for them. They pointed to one answer: They don’t really have time for manicures or can’t because they are busy doing some of the most incredible jobs in life.
The post has 11.4 million views and more than 55,000 comments. Each reply came with a photo of these strong beautiful women rocking in their fields. One wrote, “Because I’m a freaking surgeon, JENNY”. Another added, “Because I can’t do this with acryllics Jennyyyyy”. Another user who is a manicurist herself replied, “Because I'm too busy doing the nails, jennnnnay.”
Each reply came with a message of how women are no longer sitting at home and gracing themselves but prefers to be imperfectly perfect. One of them sharing a picture of flying a plane wrote, “I press buttons for a living, Jenny. Not ideal”. While another, posting a soulful bass recording, simply said, “because I play bass”.
The empowerment shone the brightest with just one viral post making it a testament to a world where women define their own worth. A soft nudge to a generation that truly encourages growth, where chasing passions, and celebrating success has become the new norm.
