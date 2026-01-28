Gather up, friendship recession may have entered the group chat

Remember when friendships were just sharing your lunch at school, or just passing around chits from the front to the last bench? When we look back now, all we have plastered on our faces is just a sad, nostalgic smile. It's not the same, is it?

Friendships feel harder to hold on to now, not because women have stopped caring, but because the way they connect has fundamentally changed through the years. What we are facing is not a fallout; it is what the GenZ are calling it as the friendship recession. You have to be attentive to understand this infamous phenomenon as it is slow, structural and easy to miss.

Has friendship recession really entered the group chat?

With age comes big responsibilities, and with big responsibilities, we become hyper aware of our own lives and less present in theirs. Most women feel that friendships were much easier back when technology was not ruling everyone’s daily lives. We still have friends, but mostly always in chats and never in real moments. We miss when friendships were not scheduled based on calendars, approvals and energy we no longer possess.