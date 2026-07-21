Samsung launches Galaxy Card in the US: Here's everything to know about it

Samsung has unveiled its latest digital card, the Samsung Galaxy Card, designed to help users earn cash rewards on everyday spending. Newly launched in the United States, the card has garnered significant attention since its announcement. Though it is yet to be produced in the Indian market, here’s a brief look at its potential benefits.

Samsung introduces Galaxy Card with premium perks: Fees, benefits and cashbacks

Samsung Electronics America unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Card on Tuesday, announcing that applications for the card will open to the general public on July 22, while eligible customers with early access can begin applying immediately.

The company stated that the best part about the card is that it has no annual fee and offers 5 percent cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly from Samsung, 3 percent on transactions made through Samsung Wallet, 2 percent on select streaming services, and 1 percent on everything else.