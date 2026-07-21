Samsung launches Galaxy Card in the US: Here's everything to know about it

Samsung has unveiled its latest digital card, the Samsung Galaxy Card, designed to help users earn cash rewards on everyday spending. Newly launched in the United States, the card has garnered significant attention since its announcement. Though it is yet to be produced in the Indian market, here’s a brief look at its potential benefits.
Samsung Electronics America unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Card on Tuesday, announcing that applications for the card will open to the general public on July 22, while eligible customers with early access can begin applying immediately.
The company stated that the best part about the card is that it has no annual fee and offers 5 percent cash rewards on eligible purchases made directly from Samsung, 3 percent on transactions made through Samsung Wallet, 2 percent on select streaming services, and 1 percent on everything else.
The card will be offered in both a virtual version and a premium metal physical card. The company also stated that as part of a limited-time launch offer, new cardholders can earn a $200 cash rewards bonus by meeting the introductory spending requirement within the first 90 days.
As per reports, Woncheol Chai, EVP and Head of the Digital Wallet Team at the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics stated, “For years, users have relied on Samsung products to enhance their daily life — from staying connected with friends, to relaxation, to productivity. Today, Samsung Galaxy Card offers users a new way to be rewarded every time you pay.”
Adding more about the same he added, “Users are busy, they need a credit card that simplifies their life and offers them real value — Samsung Galaxy Card does both.”