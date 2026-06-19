Pawga brings shelter animals to the mat

You arrive expecting a yoga class. Instead, a puppy decides your mat is the perfect place for an afternoon nap.
Someone in the front row is trying to hold a plank while another furry participant casually walks underneath them. Across the room, a rescued puppy that seemed shy just 10 minutes ago is now happily accepting belly rubs from complete stran-gers.
Nobody seems to mind. In fact, that’s exactly the point.
As people prepare to mark International Yoga Day on June 21, Pawga continues to bring together two things that don’t usually share the same space—yoga and shelter animals. Founded in 2020 by friends and college classmates—Subhashree Madhavan and Sinduja Krishnakumar—what began as a simple idea has grown into a movement that is quietly changing perceptions around adoption while creating a space where both humans and animals can slow down and connect.
Paws on the mat
The organisation, which hosts yoga sessions with shelter puppies across several cities, is all set to organise special sessions to mark International Yoga Day, not only in Chennai but also in Bengaluru.
At first glance, the sessions may look like organised chaos. But beneath the playful atmosphere is a deeper purpose.
The cats and dogs that attend Pawga sessions come from shelters. Some have been rescued from difficult situations. Some have never experienced this much attention before. Others arrive nervous, unsure of the unfamiliar faces surrounding them.
From shy to social
“Some puppies are nervous when they first come in, but after a few minutes you can see them slowly open up,” says Subhashree. “They begin approaching people, asking for attention and becoming comfortable in the space.”
Watching that transformation is often the highlight of the session.
The team recalls dogs that initially refused to leave their corner, eventually finding the confidence to explore the room. Participants who arrived hoping for a yoga class often leave talking about a particular puppy they bonded with or asking questions about adoption. For Pawga, that’s a win.
Not just about finding homes
The initiative has facilitated more than 80 adoptions over the years, but the focus has never been on simply finding homes quickly.
“We’re happy when adoptions happen, but we’re even happier when they happen responsibly,” Subhashree explains. “A dog going back safely to a shelter is always better than ending up in the wrong home.”
It is a perspective that feels increasingly important at a time when adoption is often romanticised on social media. Behind every cute photograph is a long-term commitment that requires patience, responsibility and preparation.
The team spends considerable time educating participants about what adoption actually involves. Potential adopters are encouraged to understand the realities of pet care before making a decision.
Moments that matter
Interestingly, some of the most memorable moments don’t end with an adoption at all.
Not every Pawga success story ends with an adoption. Sometimes, it ends with a smile. One young participant once approached the team with a 5 rupee coin in his hand and a very serious request.
“He gave us the coin and said, ‘Can I take this puppy home?’” the founder remembers. “It was adorable. Those are the moments that stay with you because they show that children naturally understand compassion.”
Healing on both ends of the leash
The yoga itself plays an important role. The calm environment allows people to be present while giving animals the freedom to interact naturally. Unlike many pet-centric experiences, the dogs are not treated
as props. There are no forced interactions and no pressure for animals to perform. Instead, participants are encouraged to let the dogs come to them.
Sometimes they do. Sometimes they don’t. And somehow, that makes the connection even more meaningful.
Before you adopt
● Adoption procedures vary from shelter to shelter and city to city.
● Most shelters require applications, screening and follow-up checks.
● Potential adopters are assessed based on lifestyle, work schedules and readiness for pet care.
● Some shelters conduct regular calls and home visits after adoption.
● Fostering can be a good first step for those unsure about adopting immediately.
● The goal is not to find a home quickly; it’s to find the right home.
The golden rule: Adopt because you’re ready for a lifelong commitment, not because you fell in love with a puppy for an afternoon.
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