Pawga brings shelter animals to the mat

You arrive expecting a yoga class. Instead, a puppy decides your mat is the perfect place for an afternoon nap.

Someone in the front row is trying to hold a plank while another furry participant casually walks underneath them. Across the room, a rescued puppy that seemed shy just 10 minutes ago is now happily accepting belly rubs from complete stran-gers.

Nobody seems to mind. In fact, that’s exactly the point.

As people prepare to mark International Yoga Day on June 21, Pawga continues to bring together two things that don’t usually share the same space—yoga and shelter animals. Founded in 2020 by friends and college classmates—Subhashree Madhavan and Sinduja Krishnakumar—what began as a simple idea has grown into a movement that is quietly changing perceptions around adoption while creating a space where both humans and animals can slow down and connect.