Lord's cricket ground ends alliance with beer firm after its bought by cannabis producer

It’s a beautiful day in London, and you’re enjoying a chilled beer while watching the match at Lord’s Stadium — the ultimate experience for all the cricket fans, isn’t it? But this experience unfortunately has hit a snag, as the partnership between Lord’s and the beer brand has recently come to an end.

Beer & cricket at Lord’s hit a snag as cannabis becomes the major deal breaker

Back in 2024, the Lord’s stadium owned by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) had signed a deal with the craft brewing company BrewDog to become their official partner and supplier of beer for the following four years. However the partnership came to an abrupt end as the leaders of the company changed.

The BrewDog was recently sold to the US based company Tilray Brands. But the major reason for the snag with MCC is cannabis. Tilray Brands produces medical marijuana which comes as a deal breaker for MCC.

Robert Lawson, the MCC chief executive, said in a statement, “I am writing to inform you that the MCC Committee has taken the decision to end its contracts with BrewDog, both as an Official Partner of MCC and as the Official Beer Supplier at Lord’s. Following recent changes to the brewery’s business operations, the Club believes this is the right step to ensure certainty and continuity ahead of the 2026 season.”