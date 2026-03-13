Lord's cricket ground ends alliance with beer firm after its bought by cannabis producer

It’s a beautiful day in London, and you’re enjoying a chilled beer while watching the match at Lord’s Stadium — the ultimate experience for all the cricket fans, isn’t it? But this experience unfortunately has hit a snag, as the partnership between Lord’s and the beer brand has recently come to an end.
Back in 2024, the Lord’s stadium owned by Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) had signed a deal with the craft brewing company BrewDog to become their official partner and supplier of beer for the following four years. However the partnership came to an abrupt end as the leaders of the company changed.
The BrewDog was recently sold to the US based company Tilray Brands. But the major reason for the snag with MCC is cannabis. Tilray Brands produces medical marijuana which comes as a deal breaker for MCC.
Robert Lawson, the MCC chief executive, said in a statement, “I am writing to inform you that the MCC Committee has taken the decision to end its contracts with BrewDog, both as an Official Partner of MCC and as the Official Beer Supplier at Lord’s. Following recent changes to the brewery’s business operations, the Club believes this is the right step to ensure certainty and continuity ahead of the 2026 season.”
The chief also added that they are actively looking for other partnerships and a new supplier will be onboarded soon making beer and cricket a forever partner at the Lord’s. He also added, “We are proud that 2025 saw record beer sales at Lord’s, reflecting a strong first year of the partnership. However, our priority is to guarantee the high-quality matchday experience that Members and visitors rightly expect; to do this, we need certainty from our suppliers.”
Going back two years from now when the deal with BrewDog and Lord’s was announced CEO James Arrow described it as one of the most extraordinary decisions made. He said, the decision is “one of the most monumental achievements we could ever hope for our business”.
BrewDog had suffered a continuous downfall in its financial conditions and being under several debts, the company was finally taken over by Tilray Brands for 33 million euros in March 2026. It lost over 148 million euros in five years.