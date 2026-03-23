A late night Bengaluru drift lands Lamborghini owner in trouble; booked after a video goes viral

Recently a video surfaced the internet that left all the motor enthusiasts in awe. In the silent midnight roads of Bengaluru a Lamborghini performed a stunning drift. While some onlookers cheered at the smooth movement of the car, others were concerned about the safety. And with its virality, the police too paid attention and the owner was booked for the stunt.
The video that went viral on the internet received its fair share of praises and criticisms at the same time. People were heard cheering as the car drifted along Bengaluru’s otherwise silent roads in the video. It took place at the Anil Kumble Circle in MG Road.
While the spectacle grabbed attention, many viewers expressed concern over safety, criticizing it as the reckless act of a “rich brat” indifferent to the well-being of others nearby.
People in order to let the police notice assembled a mini online task force, tagging the Bengaluru Police page nonstop on social media. And it worked! The Lamborghini owner has allegedly been booked for the stunt.
Surprisingly another information that surfaced the internet was the driver’s relation to the underworld. The notice has been issued against Ricky Rai, son of late underworld don Muthappa Rai. As of now the investigation is on about whether Ricky was the one behind the wheel or if someone else was driving at the time.
The car was seized from the premises on Sunday. One of the senior officers stated, “We have seized the car and issued a formal notice to Ricky Rai to appear for questioning”. He added, "We have yet to identify who was operating the vehicle at the time of the incident.”
Now coming to his background, his father has been a prominent Karnataka underworld figure who later entered business and social work. The man was under the allegations of extortion, land dealings and organised crime but was acquitted in several cases for lack of evidence.