A late night Bengaluru drift lands Lamborghini owner in trouble; booked after a video goes viral

Recently a video surfaced the internet that left all the motor enthusiasts in awe. In the silent midnight roads of Bengaluru a Lamborghini performed a stunning drift. While some onlookers cheered at the smooth movement of the car, others were concerned about the safety. And with its virality, the police too paid attention and the owner was booked for the stunt.

Viral Lamborghini drift video in Bengaluru linked to underworld figure’s son. Here's everything to know

The video that went viral on the internet received its fair share of praises and criticisms at the same time. People were heard cheering as the car drifted along Bengaluru’s otherwise silent roads in the video. It took place at the Anil Kumble Circle in MG Road.

While the spectacle grabbed attention, many viewers expressed concern over safety, criticizing it as the reckless act of a “rich brat” indifferent to the well-being of others nearby.

People in order to let the police notice assembled a mini online task force, tagging the Bengaluru Police page nonstop on social media. And it worked! The Lamborghini owner has allegedly been booked for the stunt.