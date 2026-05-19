How Ruskin Bond became Gen Z’s favourite escape from the hustle culture

His stories celebrate slow-living aesthetic

One of the major reasons why Generation Z readers resonate with Bond is his concept of slow living. His characters never seek anything that comes under power, money, and prestige. They move around in forests, sit on rooftops, travel by train, and observe everything closely.

To a generation which is constantly being preached about ‘hustling,’ his stories are a refreshing breath of air. His storytelling abilities turn simple, everyday life events into memorable experiences. Rainy afternoons, solitary bus stops, and lonely mountain roads become memorable through him.