Here's an incentive to stay fit during this lockdown period. Cult.fit has launched a #MovementForMovement challenge. For every person taking the challenge and completing 12 days of online workout, cure.fit will contribute ₹100 to the Prime Minister's COVID Relief Fund.





With all movement and activity completely ceased under this lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, more Indians now stand a risk of developing issues that stem from not moving or exercising enough. This may lead to a rise in medical conditions due to a sedentary lifestyle.







To raise awareness about this issue and to make India move - Cult.fit launched this campaing from March 27. A user has to first accept the challenge via cult.live and work out for any 12 days between March 27 and April 15, 2020 . For every challenge completed - a contribution of ₹100 will be donated to PM-CARES Fund by cure.fit to help COVID191 relief efforts.

For the uninitiated, cult.live is a group fitness class led by professional Cult trainers. These are free classes and anyone can join the sessions from anywhere on the cure.fit app.